Wednesday’s Weather: More storms late today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and light winds. Clouds will increase through the day becoming partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with light southeasterly winds. Rain chances increase through the day and become likely this evening and overnight. Expect another line of heavy thunderstorms with a slight chance for some of those storms to become strong to severe. Hail and high winds will be the main threats. Another wave of scattered showers and storms will reach East Texas early Thursday, with clearing skies late in the day Thursday. Sunny and warm Friday with cloud cover increasing again into the weekend. More chances for rain return late Saturday and into the day Sunday.