Autopsy inconclusive on Lufkin man found dead, credit card stolen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The autopsy report has returned an “undetermined” cause of death for a Lufkin man found dead in his home and whose credit card was stolen.
Lufkin police began investigating the death of Stevie Taylor, 64, after he was found in his home in the 1300 block of Lakeview Drive in November.
Police did a welfare check after a friend said he was concerned about Taylor because he had been unable to reach him by phone for a day.
The next day, someone used Taylor’s credit card at a local convenience store. Detectives identified the credit card fraud suspect as Edward Coleman Jr., 58, of Lufkin.
Coleman was arrested after he was caught attempting to use Taylor’s credit card at another local convenience store Tuesday.
According to Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth, the case is an ongoing investigation.
