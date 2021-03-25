First Alert: Clear skies and dry air will lead to a chilly night

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Westerly winds have ushered in drier air and lower humidity values to the Piney Woods in the wake of the Pacific cold front that blew through earlier today.
We are looking at a very nice evening as the clear skies and dry air will lead to a chilly night with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.
Friday will be a gorgeous day as we will basking in sunshine delight to go along with low humidity. Highs will warm to around the 80-degree mark.
With a very active weather pattern in place, though, we will see increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain on Saturday as another cold front approaches the region from the north. This front will slow down and will lead to a 30% chance of lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
While we do not expect a deluge this weekend, you will certainly want to keep those umbrellas handy, just in case you find yourself underneath some passing rain showers at times.
We will have some low-to-modest chances for rain continue into next week. However, there are some discrepancies on how the weather pattern may evolve, which would dictate rain coverage and amounts, especially on Monday.
A stronger cold front looks to arrive next Wednesday, which will bring us a 40% chance of rain followed by a more notable cool down with cool breezes coming into play for the back half of next week.
As of now, rainfall amounts look to average around one inch over the next seven days.
