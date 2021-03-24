First Alert: Early morning rain and storms will give way to afternoon sunshine on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Pacific cold front arriving on Thursday morning will garner a 60% chance of rain showers and a few thunderstorms as wet the day underway.
Our severe weather threat with this Pacific cold front is very low, with the better chance of a heavy thunderstorm residing in our far eastern counties and communities tomorrow morning. Most areas will just get a brief, heavy downpour or two before drier air and a return to sunshine return by Thursday afternoon.
Behind this Pacific cold front, winds will become gusty, shifting back to the west as drier air, lower humidity make a brief return to the Piney Woods.
We will be in store for a pleasant Friday as we bask under lots of sunshine and southerly breezes.
With a very active weather pattern, though, we will see increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain on Saturday as another cold front approaches the region from the north. This front will slow down and will lead to a 30% chance of lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
We will have some low-to-modest chances for rain continue into next week as the weather pattern remains progressive across the United States.
As of now, rainfall amounts will average around one inch over the next week.
