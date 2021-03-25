Man electrocuted while delivering feed to silos in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan was electrocuted when his truck came into contact with a power line.
This happened around nine this morning off of Owl road, near Diana in Upshur county.
Deputies came to the remote cattle ranch off Owl road on a call that initially didn’t make sense.
“We received a call about a possible motor vehicle accident. When we first got on scene we weren’t real sure what happened. Once my deputies arrived they found a male subject outside a vehicle,” said Upshur county sheriff Larry Webb.
52 year old Quinton Lipscomb of Sulphur Springs was operating a boom truck with a lift, and was loading grain into a silo.
A silo with a power line just above it.
Whether he didn’t see the power line, or thought there was more room to work with, once contact was made the vehicle was electrified.
“It appears that he was electrocuted while filling up feed silos,” Webb says.
Deputies located Lipscombs burned body next to a feed truck.
An extension boom on the truck was entangled in high wires.
“Anything that touches a power line or the power line itself is dangerous, it can be deadly,” said Tony McCullough of Upshur Rural Electric.
Burn marks on the truck indicate it may have caught fire.
Deputies theorize that Lipscomb may have tried to jump from the truck after it struck the wires, providing an electrical pathway to the ground.
Electrocuting him.
“You do not want to get out of your vehicle for any reason. If you touch the ground you are grounded, and the current is going to go through you,” McCullough says.
“Purely an accident,” the sheriff says.
The land owner told deputies that Lipscomb had delivered feed to silos at that location several times in the past.
