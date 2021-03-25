Small plane crashes in southern New Mexico; 3 aboard injured

By Associated Press | March 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:40 AM

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the three people aboard a single-engine plane suffered minor injuries when it crashed Wednesday south of Lordsburg in southwestern New Mexico.

Cause of the crash at 1:30 a.m. was under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration which said the plane was on a flight from Fort Stockton, Texas, to Tucson, Arizona.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.

