Three dead in Nacogdoches County head-on crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - DPS reports three people died Wednesday night on SH 7, about eight miles east of Nacogdoches.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet passenger car traveling west drove into the eastbound lane and struck a 2020 Buick SUV traveling east head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace and has not been identified.
The passenger in the Chevrolet, 26-year-old Brandon Guy from Mansfield, La. was also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Buick is identified as 23-year-old Sarah Barton from Laurel Hill, North Carolina. Barton was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The passenger with Barton 40-year-old Sammy Bell from Center was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment.
This crash remains under investigation.
