Thursday’s Weather: Morning T-Storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with rain and thunder this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this morning will be ending by midday with clearing skies by late afternoon. South winds early will turn from the west by afternoon and will be breezy until this evening. Temperatures today will reach the lower 70s and then fall to the upper 40s overnight. Mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures are expected Friday with highs reaching near 80 degrees. Clouds return this weekend with another chance for showers and a few thundershowers Saturday late afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday, especially early in the day with some clearing possible late Sunday into early next week.