WebXtra: Nacogdoches Chamber hosts election forum

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce hosted a city council election forum through its Eggs & Issues Program.
Guests in-person and online heard from unopposed at-large candidate for mayor Jimmy D. Mize and the Nacogdoches City Council Northwest Ward’s unopposed incumbent Amelia Fischer. The only contested race is for the Northeast Ward between incumbent Garth Hinze and opponent Kathleen Belanger.
Early voting begins April 19. Election day is May 1.
Donna McCollum shares what the next mayor of Nacogdoches, Jimmy Mize had to say about his mission as mayor.
