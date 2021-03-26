Suspect who barricaded in sheriff’s cruiser in custody after negotiations in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect who was barricaded inside a stolen sheriff’s cruiser Thursday night has been taken into custody as of 10:45 p.m. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.
The incident occurred on FM 699 between Center and U.S. Highway 84 Thursday night.
Sheriff Kevin Windham said the suspect had been arrested earlier Thursday afternoon, but he slipped out of hand restraints and stole a patrol unit.
Windham said they located the suspect on FM 699 and had a perimeter set up around the stolen unit, with him inside. Windham said they were negotiating with the suspect and asked for prayer for both the suspect and law enforcement.
FM 699 was shut down during the incident.
