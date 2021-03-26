Shelby County sheriff: Man destroyed OnStar tracker after stealing patrol car

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - New details have emerged regarding the Thursday incident when a Beckville man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a house before authorities say he managed to steal a patrol vehicle to escape the scene.
Matthew Thomas Bennett, 37, of Beckville, was initially taken into custody after Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a possible burglary of a habitation. Bennett was allegedly discovered at the scene. According to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, Bennett allegedly became hostile and combative toward officers as they attempted to question him. After it was confirmed Bennett had an active warrant for his arrest, Bennett allegedly continued to be combative and was then tased before being taken into custody and placed into the backseat of a patrol vehicle.
“Because the suspect was so large, they had to use two sets of restraints on him,” Windham said.
However, Windham said, unbeknownst to deputies while they were in the process of interviewing another suspect, Bennett managed to free himself from his restraints, forced his way out of the backseat of the unit before commandeering the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
ONSTAR located the unit on an oilfield location site off of FM 699 and all area law enforcement began searching for the suspect in that area. Windham’s report said that Bennett inflicted severe damage to the unit that caused interruptions with ONSTAR being able to continue tracking the unit. After a lengthy search by law enforcement officials, ONSTAR was able to shut the unit down by enabling the remote ignition block feature installed on the unit.
Windham said Chief Deputy Ruth Gonzales and Lieutenant Tanner Peace were patrolling the area where the vehicle was last known to be and spotted the unit at an abandoned residence on FM 699 at CR 4550.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) set up a perimeter around the property, at which point a DPS officer began negotiations with Bennett through the communications radio installed in the unit. After unsuccessful attempts at negotiation, the Center Police Department Special Response Team was able to extract the suspect from the vehicle with assistance from a DPS helicopter with no shots fired.
“No one was injured,” Windham said. “Our patrol unit received heavy damage so it is out of service.”
Windham said his department will look into their policies, layout of patrol units and continue to keep residents safe and informed.
“As far as disciplinary actions against our officers, we will look at any possible violations of our policy concerning them as well,” he said. “We’re not perfect. We all make mistakes, but I am proud of the people we have here at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. Was there a mistake made yesterday? Yes, probably so, but we will address that. And we will do our best to not make the same mistakes again.”
Bennett was taken into custody unharmed at 10:49 p.m. Thursday. He was cleared on scene by Allegiance Mobile Health. He is currently housed in the Shelby County jail and has been charged with UUMV (SJF) $20K bond; Evading Arrest/Detention W/Vehicle (SJF) NO BOND; Escape From Custody (M-A) $10K bond; Resisting Arrest (M-A) $10K bond.
