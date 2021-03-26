First Alert: A cold front will bring in some wet weather this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A warm front will surge northward from the Texas coast tonight. This boundary will quickly bring back the clouds to go along with more humid conditions. This will lead to overnight lows only dropping into the lower 60′s before climbing around daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of a few passing showers. Highs will warm to around the 80-degree mark with southerly winds coming in at 10 to 15 mph.
We will then be tracking our next cold front that is slated to move through our part of the state on Saturday night. This will lead to our rain chances jumping up to 60% in the overnight hours and will carry through the day on Sunday.
Sunday will be cloudy and a tad cooler, but not too chilly. Highs will be near 70 as winds will be northerly at 10 to 15 mph. We will see some morning showers followed by cloudy skies. There are signs that a disturbance tracking behind the frontal boundary could bring us a few elevated showers and thunderstorms late on Sunday afternoon.
If we do end up seeing some elevated rains on Sunday afternoon, it would favor areas mainly along and south of the State Highway 7 corridor, or the southern half of our KTRE viewing area.
A lingering disturbance will lead to a 40% chance of rain for Monday morning under mostly cloudy skies.
We will catch a break from the threat of rain and wet weather come next Tuesday as partly cloudy skies will combine with the return of southerly winds to lead to daytime highs climbing right back up to around the 80-degree mark.
A stronger cold front is then slated to enter the picture by the middle of next week. This will bring us a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday followed by clearing skies and a much more noticeable cool down for the back half of next week as the month of April gets underway.
As of now, rainfall amounts look to average around one inch over the next seven days.
