Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Earlier this afternoon, scattered storms began to pop up across the area and have already begun to develop some very heavy rainfall and lightning. A Tornado Watch is now in effect until 11 PM this evening. Storms tonight will be capable of tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging gusty winds. A cold front will move in from the northwest overnight and will overtake any remaining storms, which should help keep storms below severe levels, but could still bring some heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds. Most of the area should dry out by the afternoon of Palm Sunday, but a few more scattered showers and thundershowers could be possible for Deep East Texas until the later afternoon. Skies clear out for Monday as highs warm back into the middle 70s. Clouds return by Tuesday as do spotty rain chances. Another cold front arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday which will help a few more showers and thundershowers develop in the area before skies clear back out by early Thursday morning. We’ll enjoy another short period of sunshine before clouds and rain return yet again by next Friday.