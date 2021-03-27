State trooper shot near Mexia in critical condition, suspect not in custody

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The state trooper shot just outside Mexia in Limestone County Friday evening is in critical condition and the suspect who shot the officer is on the loose, according to DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard.
The shooting happened on Highway 84 at about 8 p.m., Howard said.
Howard did not identify the trooper, but said the officer is receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White. Howard declined to clarify whether the trooper is at the hospital in Waco or Temple.
The Groesbeck Journal reports the trooper was rushed to the hospital in Waco. The newspaper also reports the suspect is a “Black male wearing all black.”
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.
