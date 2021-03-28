Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident at apartment complex

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Green Meadows Apartments (formerly known as Lotus Lane Apartments) for a report of a man who had been shot.
Officers arrived at the complex to find that the man died of a gunshot wound to the chest following a disturbance inside apartment 13A.
Though the shooter remains at large, officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.