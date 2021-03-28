SFA volleyball wins 4th-stright SLC regular season title

Set 2 was a bit of a change of pace, as the second set consisted of four lead changes and 11 ties for a nail-biter. HBU squared away two more kills than SFA in this set, but the Ladyjacks comprised consistency in situational moments, hitting .278 to HBU’s .186. A clutch service ace from Pagan was critical in this one to tie it at 22-22 all, followed by Cerny’s kill to take a 23-22 lead. SFA capitalized on a HBU attack error for point No. 24, and Wright topped off the set with another kill.