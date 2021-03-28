Spring football heats up in East Texas

Due to COVID-19 the NJCAA delayed football seasons for junior colleges until the spring. The SWJCFC season kicked off Saturday. Nationally ranked No.4 Kilgore beat Blinn 56-21,. In Corsicana, Tyler almost pulled off an upset losing to No.8 Navarro 53-50. The final East Texas juco program, Trinity Valley won their game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 29-10.