Spring football heats up in East Texas
By Caleb Beames | March 27, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 9:12 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Spring football is a welcome sight in East Texas.

Due to COVID-19 the NJCAA delayed football seasons for junior colleges until the spring. The SWJCFC season kicked off Saturday. Nationally ranked No.4 Kilgore beat Blinn 56-21,. In Corsicana, Tyler almost pulled off an upset losing to No.8 Navarro 53-50. The final East Texas juco program, Trinity Valley won their game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 29-10.

at the NCAA level, the American Southwest Conference held their playoff matchups today with East Texas Baptist finishing the year with a victory. The Tigers beat Texas Lutheran 51-20 to end their season 3-2.

