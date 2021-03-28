Storm damage reported in counties of Cherokee, Rusk

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The storm that blew through East Texas Saturday evening left damaged structures and fallen trees in its wake in Cherokee, Rusk, and Panola counties.
According to the Rusk County OEM’s Facebook page, a National Weather Service storm chaser said a tornado touched down and crossed Highway 343 at about 6:25 p.m. The storm chaser reported downed trees and structural damage.
David Chenault, the public information officer for the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, said there is a lot of damage west of Mount Enterprise. He said there is some structural damage, but it is mostly minor.
No injuries have been reported yet, Chenault said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the only storm damage he knows of at this point is in the Atoy community of Cherokee County. He said there are numerous downed trees in that part of the county, adding that trees are blocking roads and that they have fallen on the Atoy Community Church and houses.
A spokeswoman for the City of Rusk said that there are downed trees, and they are dealing with downed phone lines in the Rusk area.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.