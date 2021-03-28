Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Palm Sunday, East Texas! After a rowdy evening and night, things are much calmer today. Yesterday we saw multiple severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings across East Texas. The most notable warning was a tornado warning that covered multiple counties and extended nearly 80 miles as a tornado traveled across East Texas, generally from southern Cherokee County into LA near the Panola County line along the state border. The National Weather Service will have a team surveying damage today to determine the classification of the tornado, and to confirm a tornado. Multiple videos and pictures sent to us appear to show damage consistent with and EF-1 or EF-2 tornado. Today, skies will be mostly clear with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll remain rain-free until Tuesday when another front makes its way into ETX. Thunderstorms will again be possible with this front, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of East Texas under a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Skies clear again by Thursday, but as is usual this time of year, yet another round of rain is in the forecast for next weekend.