14-year-old girl last seen in Point found safe, suspect arrested

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has ended after a 14-year-old girl was found safe.
According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, suspect Justin Shaun Gray was arrested today in Mineral Wells. Lexus Nichole Gray was with the suspect and is now safe.
Gray is a convicted sex offender and is Lexus’ non-custodial father.
Previous:
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Lexus Gray Monday morning. Gray was last seen in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point at 6:40 p.m. on March 24.
Gray is 5-feet-6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has blond hair and hazel eyes, and she has a nose piercing, according to the Amber Alert.
The suspect has been identified as Justin Gray, 40. He is 6-feet-1 inches tall and about 201 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes, and he has numerous tattoos on his abdomen, arms, hands, and wrists.
Anyone with any information on Lexus’ whereabouts is urged to call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 473-3181.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.