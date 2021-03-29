ETN: Raise Your Hand Texas working to get money allocated for schools from East Texas lawmakers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An organization that works on behalf of schools in Texas joined us on East Texas Now on Monday.
Several East Texas lawmakers serve on the House Appropriations committee and are poised to make some big decisions regarding the second and third federal stimulus bills and money that is allocated to schools. According to Raise Your Hand Texas, lawmakers supplanted the funds from the first stimulus bill so school districts didn’t actually see that money.
There will be a committee meeting this Wednesday which has the potential to determine the future of that money. Representatives Ashby, Schaeffer and Dean are all on the Appropriations Committee. Learn more about this situation from Bob Popinski, Vice President of Policy for Raise Your Hand Texas.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.