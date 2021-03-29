Governor Abbott appoints 3 East Texans to Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents

Nancy C. Windham of Nacogdoches is President and CEO of the Texas Forest Country Partnership. She previously served as interim Executive Director of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, President and CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, and Vice President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. She is an honorary life member of the Texas Economic Development Council and a member of the Texas Forest Country Partnership Board of Directors, International Economic Development Council and the Texas Rural Practitioners. Additionally, she is an appointee of the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board and former appointee of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. Windham attended Stephen F. Austin State University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.