Legacy’s Kah’Lil Montague wins powerlifting gold

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler Legacy’s KahLil Montague is now a state champion.
This past weekend the student-athlete won first place in the super heavyweight division at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet.
Montague turned in 750 pounds on the squat, 585 pounds on the bench and 550 pounds on the deadlift. In total he finished with 1,885 pounds. He beat the second place finisher by 85 pounds.
He was not the only East Texan to perform well. Brownsboro finished second place as a team in the Division II ranks with 20 overall points, falling to Mathis by just one point. The Bears top performers were CJ Cofer, finishing third in the super heavyweight division, Harley Sanders, winning the 165 weight class, Jesus Barrientos, finishing third in the 148 weight class and Kyle Crawford, finishing second in the 123 weight class.
Hemphill’s Dre’Lyn Washington finished third overall in the 220 pound weight class.
