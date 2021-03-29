New funding pushes Polk County courthouse closer to restoration

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Construction started in 1923 on the Polk County Courthouse in Livingston, and it opened a year later. Fast forward nearly 100 years later, and officials say the courthouse will soon undergo restoration work to regain its form.
Nearly two decades in the making, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy said, the county has secured funds to fully restore their courthouse.
“I am thrilled to pieces, as is obviously our Historical Commission because it’s a long time coming,” Murphy said.
Murphy said water infiltration has been the main issue with the courthouse.
“The paint will peel off,” she explained. “The finish on the walls will flake off. We need to get it back to its full operational capacity. The basement to one degree or another is lost to us because there’s too much seepage.”
Officials said the restoration is part of the Texas Historical Commission’s Courthouse Preservation Program.
Project Reviewer Greta Wilhelm said this project features exterior and interior restorations, including restoring the original size and look of the district courtroom with its balcony.
“There will also be work to replace and upgrade the HVAC and electrical systems that will improve comfort and safety in the building,” Wilhelm said. “There will be improvements to accessibility and making sure everything is code compliant.”
County officials say the project costs $10,103,165.
During the latest round of funding, Round XI, the Texas Historical Commission (THC) awarded Polk County $3 million. Polk County officials say the County will pay for the remaining $7 million.
The Texas Historical Commission can award a maximum $6 million for each county’s courthouse project. In total with emergency funding provided by the THC over the years, the Commission has already awarded Polk County a total of $4,255,253.58. On the next round of funding at THC, Polk County is going to apply for around $1.7 million to reimburse the remaining amount of what the THC can maximally grant a county.
“Since we’ve been saving money for so many years, then we’ll be able to use our general fund monies, so we will not have to raise taxes,” Murphy said.
Murphy said they must follow guidelines set forth by the Texas Historical Commission and are using photos to be as historically accurate as they can. She said while a lot of history happened here, good and bad, there is value in its preservation and restoration.
“There’s also economic development value whenever people have restored courthouses,” Murphy said. “It amazes me how many people come to our courthouse because it’s on their bucket list to see courthouses. I think when we’re done, and they see what the restoration is going to look like, then they’re going to recognize there is some value to it.”
Murphy said they have until July to move offices out of the courthouse, which is almost complete now. Murphy says the hope is for the courthouse to be fully restored and back open by the 100th anniversary of the building.
