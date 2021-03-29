Texas DPS sting results in 9 arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Lubbock

Texas DPS sting results in 9 arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Lubbock
Texas DPS (Source: Texas DPS)
By Harrison Roberts | March 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 3:25 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On March 26 and 27, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigations Division assisted by the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), conducted a two day operation targeting the soliciting of minors for sex.

As a result of this operation, 9 suspects were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Charles Graham, 25, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Jesse Mendoza, 29, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Jacob Durisseau, 20, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Shashwat, Baral, 22, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Roger Sisson, 47, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Logan Roundtree, 25, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Joey Ellison, 50, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Joe Ortiz, 52, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Demetrio Gonzales, 59, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.