Tyler County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating missing veteran

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in their search for a man reported missing from the Mt. Neches area.
Authorities say that Thomas Thornton, 72, was last seen by his family on March 24. He is described as having grey and black hair and can typically be seen wearing carpenter pants, a t-shirt and a ballcap signifying his status as a Vietnam War veteran.
According to a statement from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, they have been able to most recently track Thornton to a gas station in Hemphill on March 26, around 5:00 p.m. Surveillance footage from the gas station shows Thornton purchasing gas for his grey, 2017 Ford Edge SUV before traveling north on Highway 87.
Thornton’s family say that he has mental conditions which may affect his mental capacity and that he is reliant on medication.
Anyone with information regarding Thornton’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409-283-2172.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.