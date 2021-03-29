UIL Area Round soccer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Here are the area round playoffs. All games are set for Tuesday March 30.
Boys Area Playoffs
6A
Tyler Legacy vs Lake Ridge @ Forney, 7 pm
5A
Lufkin vs Corsicana @ Rose Stadium, 5:30 pm
Sulphur Springs vs Red Oak @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 6 pm
Longview vs Joshua @ Mesquite’s Fraiser Stadium, 7:30 pm
Nacogdoches vs Midlothian @ Whitehouse, 7:45 pm
4A
Palestine vs Lindale @ Rose Stadium, 7:30 pm
Kilgore vs Pittsburg @ Longview, 8 pm
Athens vs Oak Cliff Faith Family
Paris vs Henderson
Chapel Hill vs Center
Girls
5A
Jacksonville vs Forney
Longview vs Joshua
Midlothian vs Hallsville
Highland Park vs Mount Pleasant
4A
Sabine vs North Lamar
Henderson vs Lindale
Pleasant Grove vs Kilgore
Bullard vs Livingston @ Nacogdoches, 7:30 pm
