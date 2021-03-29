WATCH: ABC News historian discusses importance of Derek Chauvin trial outcome

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC’s social, political historian Dr. Leah Wright-Rigueur discussed the importance of the Derek Chauvin trial and how the death of George Floyd helped inspire change.
Dr. Wright-Rigueur pointed out that Floyd’s death has sparked a movement with more than 26 million participants that is still going on ten months later.
She said there is a history of injustice that is being realized in a national conversation about how much the system is failing individuals.
According to Wright-RIgueur, the biggest change is coming from corporations and institutions making changes in the way they are policing. Also making history is the $27 million payout to George Floyd’s family.
