Abbott writes letter to encourage VP Harris to visit Texas border

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, who was also appointed border czar, to learn more from the Biden Administration about the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border. In the letter, the Governor encouraged Vice President Harris to visit the border to see the crisis for herself. Harris has said that she will visit the border in recent interviews from Florida, though a date has not been released.
The Governor is urging the administration to interview every unaccompanied minor coming across the border to determine if any child has been harmed, groomed, or victimized by human traffickers in any way. Governor Abbott urged Vice President Harris and the Biden Administration to make clear what they are doing to prosecute human traffickers and address the surge in border crossings.
“Given your new role as the administration’s Border Czar, I urge you to visit the border to see the crisis for yourself, and I implore the Biden administration to take swift action to secure the border, crack down on human trafficking, and prevent more children from being trafficked and abused,” Abbott said.
On March 6, Governor Abbott announced Operation Lone Star to send law enforcement personnel and resources to high threat areas along the border. On March 17, he expanded the Operation to include anti-human trafficking efforts.
