First Alert: Tracking rain chances ahead of a Canadian cold front this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our skies will be getting a makeover starting tonight as clouds will be moving back in as a warm front retreats north through the Piney Woods. Look for overnight lows to drop into the middle 50′s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a 30% chance of a few passing rain showers. Otherwise, it will become breezy as southerly winds kick in at 10 to 15 mph.
This warm, muggy weather will be brief, however, as we are tracking a Canadian cold front that will bring us some chilly weather for the back half of the week.
This cold front will arrive on Wednesday morning, bringing in a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures will start off in the muggy 60′s before falling into the 50′s behind the frontal passage as we head through the afternoon hours. Winds will become gusty, shifting to the north at 15 to 20 mph.
Rainfall amounts look rather meager, averaging around a quarter to a half-an-inch through Wednesday, if we are fortunate. Considering how dry things have been as of late, we will take any rain we can get at this point.
We will then clear out the skies and bring back the sunshine for several days to come as high pressure reigns supreme. This will lead to cold mornings giving way to cool afternoons from Thursday through Saturday under mostly clear skies. Morning lows will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s with highs in the lower-to-middle 60′s.
Over the Easter weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds to go along with seasonally cool and pleasant conditions with daytime highs gradually climbing back into the 70′s for Easter Sunday.
Once we get into next week, southerly winds will start to kick back in, leading to a return to higher humidity levels.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.