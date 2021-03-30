Gov. Abbott appoints Lufkin’s Keven Ellis to Education Commission

Ellis, of Lufkin, is the District 9 Representative on the State Board of Education (SBOE), and has served as Chairman of the SBOE since September 2019. He was elected to a four-year term of office in November 2016, and represents 31 Northeast Texas counties. Prior to being elected to SBOE, he served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees and as board president in 2015-2016.