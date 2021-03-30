Hope in the midst of tragedy: Neighbors helping neighbors after destructive storm

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Panola County residents continue cleaning up after tornadoes damaged the area.
The National Weather Service says one of those tornadoes started south of Carthage and went toward the Deadwood community, where one person was killed because of the storm. The organization says another tornado started in Mount Enterprise in Rusk County and continued toward the Dotson and Lake Murvaul areas of Panola County.
For miles, the sounds of chainsaws and heavy machinery fill the air as cleanup continues after Saturday’s EF-2 tornadoes ripped through portions of Panola County.
Phil Yates lives right off Lake Murvaul is also picking up the pieces.
“Trying to,” he said. “It’s a mess.”
While his house sustained no damage, other pieces of his property did. He says he was home when the twister hit.
“I have a big pine tree and the tree got both my trucks and my carport,” Yates said. Other than that, I am pretty fortunate. I was on my porch watching it, then started coming in the lake right here. It didn’t last probably 5 or 8 minutes.”
About four miles southwest in Dotson, Tim Atkerson and Christy Tompkins were out of town Saturday, but they returned home to damage.
“The tree had fell through the house,” Atkerson said. “Big ordeal and long night.”
Somehow their dog’s outdoor house ended up on the roof and they believe their home is a total loss.
“I think that it’s been shock up until this morning,” Tompkins said. “I think emotions finally hit us this morning. Reality is starting to settle in right now.”
“People have been injured,” Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said. “People have lost their property and, even more devastating, a life has been lost.”
Lake said in the midst of the tragedy, he is starting to see neighbors helping neighbors even from surrounding areas.
“We are seeing farmers with their tractors,” he explained. “We’re seeing construction companies with their heavy equipment. We’re seeing the average person with a chainsaw in the back of their truck. Or somebody that didn’t have any of those pieces of equipment just to show up and say, ‘what can I do to help?’ It gives a little hope that there’s still good in people.”
Those county residents say while they suffered some form of loss, they are still grateful to be alive and will rebuilt as soon as they can.
