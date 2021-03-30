Nacogdoches stained-glass artist organizing an icon workshop to be held in Tyler

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Holy Week is a perfect time for East Texans to learn about icon writing.
Teresa Darby, a stain glass artist and former logo developer from Nacogdoches, took her first icon writing workshop in 2009. Her decision was just as much for the spiritual lessons as for becoming a student of “sacred art.”
Darby now has completed five icons depicting the holiness of Jesus Christ.
She now is helping organize an icon workshop to be held in Tyler beginning April 12. Registration is still open. For details go to https://www.catholiceasttexas.online/icon-writing-workshop-comes-to-east-texas/
First, listen to what Darby has to say as she talks with Donna McCollum about icons, often referred to as “Windows to Heaven.”
