NFL moving to 17 game schedule starting with 2021 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - More football - that is the message from the NFL.
On Tuesday afternoon the NFL announced they would be adding a 17th game to the schedule for every franchise.
They way it will work is that the NFL season will make the regular season 18 weeks with one bye per team. The preseason will be reduced down to just three games from the four the teams previously played.
For Dallas, the Cowboys will now add a game against the New England Patriots. The Houston Texans will pick up a game against the Carolina Panthers.
