2 sought in Seattle woman’s death in Texas caught in Florida

MIAMI (AP) - Two women wanted in connection with the death of a Seattle woman in Texas last year have been arrested in Florida.
Forty-nine-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was arrested last week near Miami. And 57-year-old Lisa Dykes was arrested Saturday near Orlando. Authorities in Texas said they’re still searching for 31-year-old Charles Beltran. They’re suspected of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez.
She disappeared in October after leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Her body was recovered last week in Texas.
Police say they traced the woman’s cellphone to a home shared by Beltran and Dykes.
