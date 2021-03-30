Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

As of this morning, it looks like the risk for severe weather is low, but some of us could see some hail and strong winds overnight. As always, this can change, so stay tuned for updates to the forecast. Once the rain clears out tomorrow morning, we’ll see sunny skies in the afternoon and hold onto that sun into Thursday. Unfortunately, the warm temperatures we’ve gotten used to will not be around for a while, as highs the next few days will only be in the 60s. By Easter Sunday, we’ll start to warm back up into the 70s, but that will come with increasing clouds as well. Easter still looks dry, but it is possible we’ll be looking at a mostly cloudy day.