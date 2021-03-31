First Alert: Clearing skies and chilly days in store as we enter April

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Gusty, north winds have brought in some cooler weather and drier air behind our Canadian cold front.
With skies clearing out tonight, it will be a cold night as overnight lows drop down to near the 40-degree mark. It is possible a few areas could hit the upper 30′s, but with a modest breeze still in place, that should keep many in the 40 to 43-degree range.
Thursday will be a day filled with lots of blue sky and wall-to-wall sunshine, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine as highs only reach the lower 60′s. This will be about ten degrees cooler than normal as we get April underway. Our normal highs are in the middle 70′s, so the start of April will be on the chilly side.
Our coldest night looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning in which wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 30′s for nearly all of Deep East Texas. If conditions are right, we could have a little patchy frost, but at this point, I do not foresee any issues with the frost being too noticeable to ruin newly planted vegetation.
With the dry air and low humidity sticking around for several days to come, we will have cold mornings give way to cool afternoons from now through Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s with highs in the lower-to-middle 60′s.
Over the Easter weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds to go along with seasonally cool and pleasant conditions with daytime highs gradually climbing back into the 70′s for Easter Sunday.
Once we get into next week, southerly winds will start to kick back in, leading to a return to higher humidity levels and a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain chances look to remain out of the forecast from now through at least the middle of next week as the storm track will remain well north of our region for the foreseeable future.
