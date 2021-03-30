First Alert: Periods of rain, gusty winds, and turning much cooler on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Wednesday will be a day to have the light jackets and umbrellas handy before you head out the door to work and school so you can stay both warm and dry as a Canadian cold front will bring some notable changes to our East Texas weather.
This cold front will arrive on Wednesday morning, bringing in a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures will start off in the muggy 60′s before falling into the 50′s behind the frontal passage as we head through lunchtime and the afternoon hours. Winds will become gusty, shifting to the north at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to near 30 mph at times during the afternoon hours.
We will then clear out the skies and bring back the sunshine for the remainder of the week as high pressure reigns supreme. This will lead to cold mornings giving way to cool afternoons from Thursday through Saturday under mostly clear skies. Morning lows will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s with highs in the lower-to-middle 60′s.
Over the Easter weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds to go along with seasonally cool and pleasant conditions with daytime highs gradually climbing back into the 70′s for Easter Sunday.
Once we get into next week, southerly winds will start to kick back in, leading to a return to higher humidity levels and an increase in the cloud cover.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.