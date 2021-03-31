Nacogdoches County launches online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County launched its first online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal.
Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said the portal’s goal is to improve scheduling now that the vaccine is offered to all adults in Texas.
Wednesday’s shot clinic in Nacogdoches provided an opportunity to test the new method. Abby Scorsonelli, Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Spokesperson shared the steps.
“And essentially all you have to do is pick your day which we have availability today and tomorrow. You click on the box, submit and sign-up. And then you’ll enter your name, your e-mail, your phone number and your date of birth. And that’s it, so it’s pretty simple,” said Scorsonelli.
No longer do patrons have to rely on a doctor to put their name on a list. The stress of submitting applications to multiple providers can go away.
Michelle Klein with the SFA Nursing Department commends the method.
“It’s so critical to get out in the public so that people can schedule themselves and share it with their loved ones, their friends, yeah. Make it go viral,” she said.
Wednesday’s clinic was busy with hundreds of university students who used a similar online method offered at SFA .
“There was a like a bunch of time slots for the day,” described SFA student Kimberly Diez. You just had to choose what was the best for your schedule.”
Organizers know not everyone has access to the internet or just prefer talking to a person. That’s why a call center will open prior to each shot clinic. Next week individuals may call Monday through Tuesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to register by dialing 936-305-8488.
Organizers say both options are so easy. So why was this registration option not offered sooner?
“We were limited on doses,” explained Scorsonelli.
Now routine, weekly shipments of several hundred to over a thousand doses speed up allocations. The mission now is encouraging East Texans to take your shot.
“You can see the posts today there are many spots available. I don’t think we filled even half of what’s available today,” said Scorsonelli.
But nurses say no vaccine goes to waste thanks to the improved scheduling. Usually less than five doses remain at the end of the day. And people are called in to receive them.
Access the portal by visiting the following website: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4bacad2ba3fec43-covid19
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.