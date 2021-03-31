Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas state representative’s bill to protect groundwater around oil and gas disposal sites has passed the committee phase of legislature.
Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) filed HB 2201 and presented it before the House Committee on Energy Resources on March 22. The committee approved the measure in a 10-0 vote.
The bill requires the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding over the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.
The committee is chaired by Rep. Craig Goldman (R-Austin).
The bill now goes to Calendars Committee for consideration for placement on the House floor.
