SFA’s Vischer, Kensmil pick up Southland Student Athlete of the Year honors

Cameron Johnson earns a spot on the All-Academic Second Team after compiling a 3.10 GPA as a health science major. Johnson, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, who averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for SFA, made his first appearance on the All-Conference Teams earlier this month. Ranking in the top five in scoring in the league throughout most of the season, Johnson was a steady and consistent scoring option throughout the season, finishing with 14 double-digit efforts, including seven games of 20+ points. Johnson converted on 53.2 percent of his gield goal attempts and 38 percent of his attempts beyond the arc. The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member universities, voted for the Student-Athlete of the Year. Student-Athlete of the Year nominees shall have earned at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution. First team all-conference athletes who meet all-academic nomination criteria are automatically named First Team All-Academic.