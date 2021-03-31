Tuesday marked National Doctors’ Day

(KTRE) - Tuesday marked National Doctor’s Day.
The resolutions to commemorate “Doctors Day” was adopted by lawmakers on March 30th, 1958. The idea behind “National Doctors Day” came from Eudora Almond, whose husband was a doctor.
The date was chosen on the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery.
Doctors and many healthcare workers have spent the past year battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines daily.
Some East Texas doctors want to remind everyone that the pandemic is ongoing, but they are hopeful there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“There’s two things that people need to keep in mind,” Woodland Heights Chief of Staff Dr. Jeff Glass said. “One is that this is a very contagious virus. It’s much more contagious than the flu. It can spread from person to person very quickly. And it’s really not that big of a deal to wear a mask. Just wear your mask, people. It’s not a big deal. It’s A-Okay. It doesn’t hurt anybody. It doesn’t hurt you. If we can all continue to wear masks, we will be able to minimize the spread.”
“I think that’s the most important thing we can get people to do is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” neurosurgeon Dr. J. Michael Randle said. “Plus, those people who have had the disease itself. That’s the only way we’re going to get to the herd immunity, to get through this pandemic and if we don’t do that, then we’re going to keep doing this in 2022 instead of getting back to some sense of normalcy.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.