Tuesday marked National Doctors’ Day

“I think that’s the most important thing we can get people to do is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” neurosurgeon Dr. J. Michael Randle said. “Plus, those people who have had the disease itself. That’s the only way we’re going to get to the herd immunity, to get through this pandemic and if we don’t do that, then we’re going to keep doing this in 2022 instead of getting back to some sense of normalcy.”