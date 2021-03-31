UIL Soccer Regional Quarterfinals

WebXtra: Nac v. Lufkin
By Caleb Beames | March 31, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 6:40 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Here is the latest information we have on the UIL soccer playoffs as they enter the regional quarterfinals.

Boys

5A

Sulphur Springs vs Longview, April 1 @ Lindale 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches vs Lufkin, April 2 @ Lufkin’s Jase Majors Field, 6:30 p.m.

  • Tickets - $5. Home tickets can be purchased at the game. Visitor ticket must be purchased here.

4A

Palestine vs Pittsburg

Celina vs Athens, April 1 @ Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Paris vs Chapel Hill , April 2 @ Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

4A

Henderson vs North Lamar, April 1@ Sulphur Springs, 6 pm

Kilgore vs Bullard, April 2 @ Whitehouse, 12 pm

