Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cloudy and wet start to our Wednesday, some of us still seeing some sprinkles out there, but for the most part East Texas is dry by lunch time and we’ll see clouds roll out of here this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds by late afternoon with rain chances coming to an end by lunchtime. Highs today were actually last night, so today’s afternoon temperature will not be the “official” recorded high. We’ll go with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight we’ll get quite cold, with morning lows in the upper 30s both tomorrow and Friday. Highs the next few days only in the mid 60s, but by Easter we’ll be back in the 70s. Early next week, temperatures return to near 80°. We don’t have rain in the forecast for the first part of next week, but there continues to be signs that could change. This is Spring after all, you almost expect rain every three to five days!