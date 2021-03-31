Wednesday’s Weather: Scattered showers early, clearing late

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Early this morning, we’re starting out with some scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Chances for rain continue for the first half of the day and end from north to south through the early afternoon. Most rain will be light for much of East Texas. Temperatures are warm this morning ahead of the cold front. As the cold front pushes south through the region, temperatures will drop into the lower 50s by midday and then rebound back to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon as skies begin to clear. Winds will be blustery behind the cold front, gusting to 20-25 mph at times. Winds diminish with clear skies tonight and temperatures drop into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny and cool conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday. More clouds roll in for the weekend with very slight chances of a few sprinkles here and there for both Saturday and Easter Sunday.