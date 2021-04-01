Block Party: Natasha Mack picks up WBCA Defensive Player of the Year honor

So far this year Mack has won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team and first-team all-league selection. Mack is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, which is given to the nation’s top power forward. Additionally, she was named a second-team All-American by ESPN.com and Sports Illustrated and a third-team pick by the Associated Press and The Athletic.