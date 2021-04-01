Block Party: Natasha Mack picks up WBCA Defensive Player of the Year honor

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Natasha Mack has added another trophy to her mantle with the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award.
So far this year Mack has won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team and first-team all-league selection. Mack is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, which is given to the nation’s top power forward. Additionally, she was named a second-team All-American by ESPN.com and Sports Illustrated and a third-team pick by the Associated Press and The Athletic.
“Natasha Mack has been a consistent defensive force for Oklahoma State and has earned the highest respect from opposing coaches and players. She is a gifted and hard-working student-athlete who has demonstrated determination, intensity, effort and teamwork at the highest level,” WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said.
According to Oklahoma State Mack broke her own school single-season mark with 112 blocks, the nation’s best total as well. Her 4.0 blocks per game also lead the country. in 2019, Mack was the WBCA Player of the Year for two-year schools. Mack is also up for the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
