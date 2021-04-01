Boil water notice rescinded for Swift Water Supply customers

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply has rescinded the boil water notice issued on March 22.
Customers living on CR 238 and 246 in Nacogdoches County were affected by the notice.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of April 1, 2021.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.