Early morning earthquake reported in Caddo Parish
An earthquake was detected in Caddo Parish on the morning of Thursday, April 1. (Source: KSLA First Alert Weather)
By Alex Onken | April 1, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:55 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a Magnitude 3 earthquake in Caddo Parish on the morning of April, 1.

Reportedly, the tremor was light, but it could be felt.

The epicenter of the quake registered just west of the town of Blanchard, just before 2:30 a.m. That’s near the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, between Caddo and Cross Lake.

That’s about 12 miles from Shreveport, 13 miles from Bossier City, 24 miles east of Marshall and 177 miles from Little Rock.

