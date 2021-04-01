East Texas Ag News: All cattle prices higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - All weight class averages of both feeder steers and heifers that weighed 400 pounds or less ended around $8 to $10 higher compared to last week’s market figures.
Those classes of feeder steers and heifers over 400 pounds finished the week roughly $3 to $5 higher, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
The demand for slaughter cows was stronger which lead to a $4 increase to last week. And slaughter bulls finished $3 higher.
The market report says buyer aggression was brisk with the demand strong on all classes of feeder cattle fueled by 21 feeder calf buyers represented.
