Hemphill fire reaches ammunition, sets off inside mobile home

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.
Fire officials report receiving the call shortly before 8:00 a.m., as the fire reached the home, ammunition was going off but soon ended once more crews arrived at the 300 block of East Main in Hemphill.
Firefighters said the mobile home was fully engulfed when they arrived.
Authorities say two people were inside but got out safely with no injuries were reported.
The home is a total loss.
Fire crews are still investigating the cause but say at this time, it does not appear suspicious.
